Roger Dean Lauhead
WAUNETA - Roger Dean Lauhead, 75, of Wauneta died the week of April 6, 2022, at his home.
There will be an open house/visitation from 4-6 p.m. mountain time / 5-7 p.m. central time on Wednesday at Wauneta-Palisade High School, 214 W. Wichita, Wauneta, Neb.
Memorial services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Elwood United Methodist Church in Elwood with the Rev. Soonil Park officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Elwood Cemetery
Elwood Funeral Home of Elwood is in charge of the arrangements.
He was born Aug. 21, 1946, at Gosper County, Nebr., to Beryl and Elizabeth (Ford) Lauhead.
Roger never married.
Survivors include four sisters, Dorothy Naxera, Lois Lyons, Janet Ourada and Teresa Volcheck; two brothers, Allan Wylie and Richard Lauhead.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 12, 2022.
