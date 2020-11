MINDEN - Roger Miller, 58, of Minden died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.

Roger Wayne Miller was born Oct. 11, 1962, in Kearney to Dennis "Bill" Miller and Lois (Martenson) Miller.

Survivors include his son, Devon Miller, currently serving in the U.S. Navy in Washington; wife, Deanna Jenkins of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two sisters; and one brother.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 19, 2020.