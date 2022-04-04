KEARNEY - Roland K. Berglund, 97, of Kearney died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday at St. James Catholic Church.
Inurnment with military honors will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.
There will be no visitation.
Memorials are suggested to St. James Catholic Church.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 4, 2022.