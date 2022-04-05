KEARNEY - Roland Kendal Berglund, 97, of Kearney died peacefully Saturday, April 2, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church with the Rev. Joe Hannappel officiating.
Roland was born Jan. 7, 1925, in Wausa, to Axel and Villenia (Wormke) Berglund, the fourth of 11 siblings. Rol grew up on a farm in Cedar County. He joined the Navy during World War II and was a gunner on supply ships from San Francisco to the Philippines.
Roland married Leah Schulte on May 3, 1949, in Hartington. They lived in Norfolk where son Ed was born. They moved to Columbus where son Bob was born, then moved to Grand Island where son Jim was born. Then moving to Kearney in 1963, he purchased Top Hat Furniture and Appliance.
Roland was involved in many organizations such as the Elks Club, Eagles Club, The Sheriff's Posse Horse Club, Knights of Columbus, the Chamber of Commerce Colonels Club, and the American Legion. He was instrumental in building the Fort Kearney Inn on Interstate 80 and Lincoln West Apartments.
Survivors include his sons, Edward (Mary) Berglund and James (Marlene) Berglund; brother, Douglas Berglund; sister, Amalee Berglund; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Roland was preceded in death by his wife; son Robert and grandson Chad.
Memorials are suggested to the St. James Catholic Church or Kearney Area Foundation.
