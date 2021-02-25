OMAHA - Roland R. "Ronnie" Rogers, 83, of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Maple Crest Center in Omaha.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with the Rev. Anne Gahn officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the First United Methodist Church website. Burial will be at Robb Cemetery, south of Lexington.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Ronnie was born March 30, 1937, in Culbertson to Robert and Minnie (Malady) Rogers.

In June 1958 he married Deannah Burkey. The marriage would end in divorce.

He married Gayle (Oelkers) Cyriacks in 1994; they later separated.

Survivors include his children, Ronda Maloley of Lexington, Deb Klein of Fremont, Randy Rogers of Lexington, Ryan Rogers of Alma and Jeff Rogers of Lexington; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Feb. 25, 2021.