OMAHA - Roland R. "Ronnie" Rogers, 83, of Omaha, formerly of Lexington, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Maple Crest Center in Omaha. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with the Rev. Anne Gahn officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the First United Methodist Church website. Burial will be at Robb Cemetery, south of Lexington. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Ronnie was born March 30, 1937, in Culbertson to Robert and Minnie (Malady) Rogers. In June 1958 he married Deannah Burkey. The marriage would end in divorce. He married Gayle (Oelkers) Cyriacks in 1994; they later separated. Survivors include his children, Ronda Maloley of Lexington, Deb Klein of Fremont, Randy Rogers of Lexington, Ryan Rogers of Alma and Jeff Rogers of Lexington; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Ronda, Deb, Randy, Ryan and Jeff - so many fun memories of growing up together and knowing Ronnie. I pray peace for your families and send you my sincerest sympathies. - Dave Zauha
Dave Zauha
Friend
March 1, 2021
My sympathies go out to the family. Losing a loved one is hard. Prayers for comfort
Charity Marquardt
Acquaintance
February 28, 2021
My sympathy to you all. Especially Deb, Chub and kids. I did not realize Ronnie Rogers was your Dad Deb. My family knew him and sold cattle in Lexington for years. My Dad as well as later my brothers appreciated his ability to get a fair price for livestock. I knew you had Lexington connections. So sorry for your loss but cherish all the memories!
Mary Porter
Friend
February 25, 2021
I will always remember Ronnie with his large personality that matched his large heart of gold. He loved his family and was always so proud of them. Thinking of all of you and sending prayers.
LaVerna Wilson
Friend
February 25, 2021
To the Rogers Family. Our Deepest Sympathy for the Loss of Your Father. Cheryl and I visited Uncle Ronnie in 2016 when he was in the nursing home near Kearney. We Always had a Great Time visiting our "cousins" when we were younger. Keeping You ALL in Our Prayers.