BURWELL - Rolland C. "Ron" Gressley, 75, of Rockville died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Community Memorial Health Center – SNF in Burwell.Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ravenna. The Rev. Russell Bonine will officiate.Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.Visitation will be one hour before services Tuesday at the church.Visit rasmussenfh.com to leave condolences.