KEARNEY - Roma J. Spellman, 86, of Kearney died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Kinship Point in Kearney.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton with Father Jorge Canela officiating. Interment will follow at Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the Kearney Area Community Foundation or to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 16, 2021.