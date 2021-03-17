KEARNEY - Roma J. Spellman, 86, of Kearney died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Kinship Point in Kearney.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton with Father Jorge Canela officiating.
Interment will follow at Shelton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Masks will be required and all social distance protocols will be followed.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Roma was born Jan. 17, 1935, in Wood River to Ernest and Mary (Kearney) English. She was raised in Wood River and received her education from Wood River High School, graduating with the class of 1952.
On June 9, 1956, she married Marvon J. Spellman in Wood River. Roma was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton and St. James Catholic Church in Kearney. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 52 Auxiliary, Kearney Eagles Club, VFW Auxiliary and Kearney Elks.
Roma loved Husker football, slot machines, crossword puzzles, barbershop music and balancing her checkbook or Wal-Mart's cash drawers to the penny. Roma entertained her family and friends with her good sense of humor. She had the ability to energize a room. Her daddy called her "Dolly," but she referred to herself as the "Old Buzzard." Her wrinkles and heart of gold always will be remembered by her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her brother, Larry (Gayalynn) English of Alda; sister, Arlene Wiseman of Papillion; brothers-in-law, Bill Spellman of Shelton, Jim (Sylvia) Spellman of Shelton and Gary (Joyce) Spellman of Minden; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Roma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvon Spellman; brothers, Harold, Bernard and Jake English; sister, Barbara Hayden; and brothers-in-law, Fredrick and Bob Spellman.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Community Foundation and Shelton Sacred Heart Church.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 17, 2021.