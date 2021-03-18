KEARNEY - Roma J. Spellman, 86, of Kearney died Friday, March 12, 2021, at Kinship Point in Kearney.
A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Shelton with Father Jorge Canela officiating. Interment will follow at Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Masks will be required, and all social distance protocols will be followed.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Community Foundation and Shelton Sacred Heart Church.
Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 18, 2021.