REDWING, Kansas - Ronald Francis Kaiser, 77, of Redwing died Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at his home.

Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Family will greet friends 6-8 p.m. with vigil and Knights of Columbus rosary to begin at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Odin and celebrated by Father Terrance Klein.

Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.

Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home in Hoisington, Kan., is in charge of arrangements.

--

He was born July 8, 1944, in Great Bend, the son of Joseph L. and Regina M. (Debes) Kaiser. Ron graduated from Odin High School in 1962. He then served in the the U.S. Army and later transferred into the Army Reserves.

On April 23, 1966, he married Lucille Frances Jenisch at Holy Family Catholic Church in Odin. A lifetime resident of Barton County, Ron worked for Marlette Homes for over 20 years and later as the custodian for USD 354, Claflin Elementary School. First and foremost he was a farmer and helped farm the family farm with his father and later on his own. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Council 2630.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Lucille Kaiser of the home; and three sons, Brad Kaiser and special friend Kristi Beran of Salina, Troy Kaiser and wife Susan of Seymour, Indiana, Dale Kaiser and wife Sonja of Hesston; two brothers, Marvin Kaiser and wife Bernice of Hays and Gilbert Kaiser and wife Kathy of Kingman; and two sisters, Jolene Rziha and husband Jim of Great Bend, Marilyn Ricke of Hoisington; and nine grandchildren, Matt, Mike, Brett, Cole, Carly, Elise, Sydney, Evan, and Grace; two granddaughters of the heart, Hannah and Sarah; and one great-grandchild on the way; numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Corrine Finger.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Building Fund, Dubuque Heritage Fund, or Claflin Ambulance Fund in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, P.O. Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 7, 2022.