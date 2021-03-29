LINCOLN - Ronald "Ron" J. Piontkowski, 85, of Grand Island died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his daughter's home in Lincoln surrounded by his loving family.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church with a rosary at 6 p.m. at the church. Masks and social distancing are recommended.
The mass and rosary will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
--
Ronald "Ron" J. Piontkowski was born Aug. 22, 1935, near Rockville to John and Agnes (Szafrajda) Piontkowski. He attended country school near Rockville and then helped his parents on the family farm. On June 22, 1957, he married Winona Schnase at Loup City. Ron and Winona moved into Loup City in 1967. Ron was a heavy equipment operator for 20 years for Sherman County. He loved working on the farm and with cattle. He was a member of St. Josaphat's Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Winona of Grand Island; children, Timothy (Patricia) Piontkowski of Loup City, Patricia (Timothy) Jensen of Lincoln, Mary (Piontkowski) Delancey of Lincoln, Kenneth Piontkowski of Grand Island, Randal Piontkowski of Grand Island and Leonard (Carrie) Piontkowski of Grand Island; daughter-in-law, Audrey Piontkowski of Grand Island; brother, Johnny (Phyllis) Piontkowski of Loup City; sisters, Lois Welles of Omaha and Marilyn Czaplewski of Lincoln; special friends, Marvin Rickard and Art Anson of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; and nine great-grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Mark and Earle; brother, Richard; sister, Ellen Kowalewski; and stepgrandson, Brian Jasnoch.
Memorials are suggested to the Piontkowski family or donor's choice.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 29, 2021.