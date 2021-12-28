Rosalee was always the life of the party and that´s the way I want to remember her. We were inseparable in our high school years. I was either at the farm or she was in town. We had some adventures ... Cottonmill Lake story best be left untold! I only regret we didn´t keep in touch over the years. Rest In Peace my `ole friend. You will be missed.

Pat Larsen (Ingram) Friend December 28, 2021