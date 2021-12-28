Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosalee Hellman
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
OMAHA - Rosalee (Sheen) Hellman, 73, of Omaha died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 in Omaha.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home with Father Paul Colling officiating.
Private family interment will be at Kearney Cemetery prior to the service.
Rosalee was born May 25, 1948, in Kearney to Clarence and LaVonne (Henning) Sheen.
She married Joel Hellman in 1967.
Survivors include her children, Jeff Hellman, Jason Hellman, Jered Hellman and Jennifer Knust, all of Omaha; siblings, Steve Sheen of Kearney and Ed Sheen of Minden; and nine grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Soldier on, Hellmans. Your mother was certainly proud of each of you and the people you became. My deepest sympathies.
Pat Salerno
December 29, 2021
Rosalee was always the life of the party and that´s the way I want to remember her. We were inseparable in our high school years. I was either at the farm or she was in town. We had some adventures ... Cottonmill Lake story best be left untold! I only regret we didn´t keep in touch over the years. Rest In Peace my `ole friend. You will be missed.
Pat Larsen (Ingram)
Friend
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results