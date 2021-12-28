OMAHA - Rosalee (Sheen) Hellman, 73, of Omaha died Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 in Omaha. Memorial services are 2 p.m. Thursday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home with Father Paul Colling officiating. Private family interment will be at Kearney Cemetery prior to the service. Rosalee was born May 25, 1948, in Kearney to Clarence and LaVonne (Henning) Sheen. She married Joel Hellman in 1967. Survivors include her children, Jeff Hellman, Jason Hellman, Jered Hellman and Jennifer Knust, all of Omaha; siblings, Steve Sheen of Kearney and Ed Sheen of Minden; and nine grandchildren.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home.
2 Entries
Soldier on, Hellmans. Your mother was certainly proud of each of you and the people you became. My deepest sympathies.
Pat Salerno
December 29, 2021
Rosalee was always the life of the party and that´s the way I want to remember her. We were inseparable in our high school years. I was either at the farm or she was in town. We had some adventures ... Cottonmill Lake story best be left untold!
I only regret we didn´t keep in touch over the years. Rest In Peace my `ole friend. You will be missed.