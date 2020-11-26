NORTH PLATTE - Roscella "Rose" Marie Baker, 83, of Mullen died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in North Platte.

Family funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Matt Fowler officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m.; the public is welcome to attend at Broken Bow Cemetery.

Visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the funeral home. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska guidelines.

Roscella was born June 3, 1937, to Royal and Thelma (Geiser) Snyder at Round Valley north of Broken Bow.

In June 1955, she married Don Baker Sr. They later divorced.

Survivors include her children, Christine Sittler of Mullen, Don Baker of Brewster, Pamela Coons of Mullen and Samuel Baker of North Platte; sister and brothers, Darlene Watson, Clifford Snyder and Robert Snyder; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild and one on the way.



Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 26, 2020.