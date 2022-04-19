GOTHENBURG - Rose Marie Barner, 86, of Stapleton died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Gothenburg.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Stapleton Presbyterian Church in Stapleton with nephew Von Hunn officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Loup Valley Cemetery west of Stapleton.
Visitation will be from noon - 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
She was born Aug. 26, 1935, to BD and Blanche (Ward) Hunn in Garden City, S.D.
A memorial will be established in her name.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 19, 2022.