Rose Marie Barner
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St.
North Platte, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 21 2022
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
GOTHENBURG - Rose Marie Barner, 86, of Stapleton died Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Gothenburg.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday at the Stapleton Presbyterian Church in Stapleton with nephew Von Hunn officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Loup Valley Cemetery west of Stapleton.
Visitation will be from noon - 7 p.m., with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
She was born Aug. 26, 1935, to BD and Blanche (Ward) Hunn in Garden City, S.D.
A memorial will be established in her name.
Visit adamsswanson.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
421 W. 4th St., North Platte, NE
Apr
22
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Stapleton Presbyterian Church
Stapleton, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Adams & Swanson Funeral Home - North Platte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rose was a special lady and an important part of my high school years. She and Denny gave me a job in the store where I worked until I graduated and moved off to college. It was a great experience for me. They always treated me so well. I have a special place in my heart for her and Denny. My deepest condolences to her family.
Terri (Black) Moran
April 19, 2022
John Andre
Classmate
April 19, 2022
Sending our sympathy to Rose's family. We know you will miss her. She was a wonderful friend. Praying for you all. Love, Dennis and Karen
Dennis and Karen Licking
Friend
April 19, 2022
I have so many fond memories of Rose that it would take hours to write them all down. One of my favorites is going into Denny's Market and Rose behind the cash register with a smile and willing to take the time to talk about whatever was on your mind. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this time and just know that your Mother is happy and whole by your Dad's side.
Ruby Clark
Friend
April 19, 2022
Love & Prayers to Rose's family. She was always a joy to visit with when she was in Stapleton.
Always laughing and pleasant to be around. May God give you peace and comfort in knowing
she and Denny are once again together. Blessings to all of you.
JUDY DAILEY
Friend
April 19, 2022
Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Barner family. Denny and Rose are together again.
Keith & Annette Gift
Friend
April 19, 2022
So very sorry for the loss of your Mother. I have many fond memories of growing up spending time with your family. Cherish your memories until you meet again.
Bill and Belinda Daly
William Daly
Friend
April 19, 2022
Rose was a neighbor and a wonderful lady. Always had a smile and loved to visit! My deepest sympathy and prayers to the family.
Karen Mitchell (Keslar)
Friend
April 19, 2022
Such a wonderful lady, mother, wife and friend.
My mother used to babysit her many years ago. She always called my mom Mary Frances. That name was just her special one for mom as her name was Frances Mary.
Her and Dennis were so helpful to me through a very hard time in my life. They meant so much to me.
I am sorry she is gone but happy for her to be with family in Heaven.
God bless you all.
Myron Kugler
Friend
April 18, 2022
My thoughts are with Rose's family in this sad time.
Jean Kramer
Acquaintance
April 18, 2022
Benj &Jan Simpson
Friend
April 18, 2022
Rest In Peace sweet Rose. I enjoyed getting to know you over the last two years.
Mary Evans
Friend
April 18, 2022
What a loss to the community! I remember many times entering the grocery store and seeing the big smile and hearing Rose say "hi Joey, here for a scooter bar?" Rose was always so kind and such a pleasant LADY! A true example of what RESPECT AND INTEGRITY means! R.I.P. Rose. SEE YOU AT DENNY'S MARKET WHEN WE MEET AGAIN! GOD BLESS THE FAMILY AT THIS TIME OF SORROW! THANK YOU FOR SHARING ROSE WITH US!
JOEY BURFORD
Friend
April 18, 2022
Rose was our neighbor in Stapleton, our families grew up together. Rose was always willing to do anything to make it better and more fun! A wonderful lady, great person! RIP my dear ole friend.
Pat Keslar
Friend
April 18, 2022
Our deepest condolences to the family.
Butch and Diane Kramer
Friend
April 18, 2022
Prayers to all of the family. Loved that lady. She's got to be rejoicing with Denny, Granddad Hunn & her siblings. RIP dear Rose !! ✝❣
Konnie Jividen
Friend
April 18, 2022
She will be missed. She was such a positive and uplifting person and always had something nice to say. I am really glad that had the opportunity to get to know her.
Lee Ann Gruber
April 18, 2022
Rose was such a special person I enjoyed taking care of her.
Jessica Rodriguez
Friend
April 18, 2022
