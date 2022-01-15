ELWOOD - Rose Marie Bischoff, 81, of Lexington died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at Elwood Care Center.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Rose was born on Jan. 26, 1940, in Bertrand to LaMont and Eula (Duff) Jackson.

Rose married John Bischoff on Sept. 9, 1972.

Survivors include her husband, John of Lexington; her son, Chad Bischoff of Cozad; one brother, Randall Jackson of Bertrand; one sister, Mary Bathke of Phillipsburg, Kan.; two grandsons; and two great-grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 15, 2022.