Rose Marie Bischoff
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE

Rose Bischoff

Lexington resident, 81

ELWOOD - Rose Marie Bischoff, 81, of Lexington died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 at the Elwood Care Center.

Funeral services will be on at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Rose was born on Jan. 26, 1940, in Bertrand to LaMont and Eula (Duff) Jackson.

Rose married John Bischoff on Sept. 9, 1972.

Survivors include her husband, John of Lexington; her son, Chad Bischoff of Cozad; one brother, Randall Jackson of Bertrand; one sister, Mary Bathke of Phillipsburg, Kan.; two grandsons; and two great-grandchildren.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Jan
18
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street, Lexington, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Oh dear Rosie did not you passed. So sorry John and Chad. She was a great friend and nurse. God Bless❤
Deb Richter
Friend
January 31, 2022
John and Chad, We are sorry for your loss of Rosie. We had a good neighborhood in Lexington and lots of good memories. You're in our thought and prayers.
Keith & Ardis Kearney
Friend
January 17, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. You are all in our thoughts & prayers. May all your special memories bring you comfort.
Dave & Sandy Doss
January 15, 2022
Your Family is in our thoughts and prayers. Enjoyed many telephone visits with Rosie . She will be missed. Love you, your Cousin Janet
Janet Cabral
Family
January 14, 2022
So sorry for your lose, Rosie was such a sweet, loving and giving person.She will truly be missed.
My love and prayers to John, Chad, Karrie and family.
Lois Salleng
Friend
January 14, 2022
