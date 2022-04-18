KEARNEY - Rose Kaps, 93, of Kearney died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Kinship Point North Ridge in Kearney.
A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.
Interment will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek following the luncheon.
A rosary will be held 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church followed by a time of visitation until service time.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
--
Rose Geraldine (Fagot) Kaps was born May 30, 1928, in Dawson County, Neb. to Clay and Olga (Gillette) Fagot. She was raised in Lexington and was a 1946 graduate of Lexington High School.
On Nov. 16, 1951, Rose married Wayne Arthur Kaps in Lexington. To this union six children were blessed.
Rose enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, sewing, playing cards and bowling. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Over the years, Rose was an active member in the church and community, volunteering for several organizations.
Survivors include her husband, Wayne Kaps of Kearney; children, Connie (Mike) Mohatt of Omaha, Carol (Gary) Masek of Valparaiso, Steve (Wilma) Kaps of Arcadia, Cheryl (Rick) Kaelin of St. Louis, Mo., and Kay (Ed) Mayer of Plano, Texas; son in-law, Terry Connick of Doniphan; sister, Floralee Ourada of Elm Creek; sisters-in-law, Anita Fagot of Lexington and Donevieve Ourada of Kearney; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Connick; seven brothers; and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to the Karen A. Connick Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o the Grand Island Community Foundation.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 18, 2022.