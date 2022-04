KEARNEY - Rose Kaps, 93, of Kearney died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Kinship Point North Ridge in Kearney.A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek following the luncheon.A rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church followed by a time of visitation until service time.In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to the Karen A. Connick Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o the Grand Island Community Foundation.Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.