Rose Kaps
FUNERAL HOME
O'Brien-Straatmann-Redinger Funeral Home
4115 Ave. N
Kearney, NE
KEARNEY - Rose Kaps, 93, of Kearney died Friday, April 15, 2022, at Kinship Point North Ridge in Kearney.
A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney.
Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Elm Creek following the luncheon.
A rosary will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church followed by a time of visitation until service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to the Karen A. Connick Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o the Grand Island Community Foundation.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 19, 2022.
So sorry to hear of your loss. Our prayers are with you.
Juanita & Tom Robel
April 17, 2022
