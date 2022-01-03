KEARNEY - Rosemary Elizabeth Benger, 100, died Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at her daughter's home in Kearney.
At her request, there will be no services and cremation has taken place.
Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway at a future date.
Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Rosemary was born Sept. 2, 1921, at Omaha to Thomas and Mary (Cook) Atkinson.
She married Jack Benger July 3, 1942, at Van Nuys, Calif., and they had four children, Jeffrey, Scott (Patricia), Michael Ann Anderson and Curtis (Cindy).
Rosemary graduated from the University of Nebraska in 1942 and was an air traffic controller at the Denver airport during World War II. Her career included teaching home economics at Scottsbluff Junior High School for a number of years. She also excelled as a tailor, seamstress and quilter.
Survivors include her children; her brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Emiko Atkinson; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother David Atkinson.
Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 3, 2022.