NORFOLK, Va. - Roxanna "Roxie" Hartman (Raines) Cramblett, 58, of Norfolk, Va., formerly of Elm Creek, died at her home on Nov. 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life will be 2-4 p.m. April 23 at the Elm Creek Community Hall in Elm Creek, Neb. Everyone is welcome to attend and share stories with Roxie's family.

She was born July 13, 1963 in Zanesville, Ohio, to Harold "'Butch" and Kathleen Hartman.

She married Dale Raines in November 1982.

Survivors include her daughter, Sasha Raines-Shull of Strasburg, Ohio; mother, Kathleen Hartman of Cozad; three sisters, Vera Sisneros of Cozad, Kimberly Mariono of Omaha and Carrie Royal of Kearney.

Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 11, 2022.