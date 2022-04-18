Menu
Roy Rasmussen
LINCOLN - Roy Rasmussen, 74, of Kearney died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church with the Rev. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and the Rev. Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to Bethany Homes in Minden or to First Lutheran Church in Kearney.
Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 18, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
5:00p.m.
O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Homes and Cremations
4115 Ave N, Kearney, NE
Apr
23
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
First Lutheran Church
3315 Ave G, Kearney, NE
