LINCOLN - Roy Rasmussen, 74, of Kearney died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church with Rev. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Rev. Dr. Rick Carlson officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
--
Roy was born July 23, 1947, in Sidney, Neb., to Elmer and Deana (Bourlier) Rasmussen. He was raised in the West Plains of Colorado and attended Stoney Buttes Elementary and Peetz High School in Peetz, Colo. Following his graduation he attended Northeastern Junior College, Sterling, Colo., and later Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kan. He went on to attend Northwestern Theological Seminary, St. Paul, Minn. On Aug. 14, 1971, Roy married Lola Burton at Peace Lutheran Church in Sterling, Colo. He was ordained by the Lutheran Church of America on July 28th, 1974, in Lindsborg, Kan. Roy served as pastor at Trinity, Stamford, Neb. from Aug. 1974 to June 1981; Mission La Paz, Osorno, Chile, from June 1981 to June 1989; St. Johns & Grace Lutheran Churches, Ohiowa from June 1989 to Jan. 1993; Friends Home, Savonburg, Kan., from Jan. 1993 to July 2000; Fredericksburg, Minden, Neb., from July 2000 to April 2006; Chaplin for Bethany Homes, Minden, Neb. from July 2000 to April 2006; Interim Pastor at First Lutheran, Kearney from Aug. 2006 to Aug. 2009; various other Lutheran Churches in Nebraska as Interim pastor from July 2009 to July 2013. In July of 2013, Roy retired from all pastoral duties. He enjoyed participating in the church choir and singing in The Messiah. His life-long hobbies included gardening, stamp collecting, coin collecting and knitting.
Survivors include his wife, Lola Rasmussen of Kearney; children, Anders (Rebecca) Rasmussen of Lafayette, Colo., Austin (Elisha) Rasmussen of Toronto, Kan., Adrian Rasmussen of Gibbon, Andrea Rasmussen of Boise, Idaho, Alexia (Ely) Wells of Redding, Kan. and Angela Linnemeyer of Kearney; grandchildren, David and Daniel Wells, Hayden and Hailey Rasmussen, Gabriel, Michael, and Josiah Rasmussen and Zoey and Oliver Linnemeyer; siblings, Elna Hamilton of Colo., Kay Clemens of Sun City West, Ariz., Bonnie Koenig of Washington, Elaine Raffelson, Dean (Sheri) Rasmussen of Sterling, Colo.; as well as many nieces, nephews and several extended family and friends.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Laddie and Coral Burton; son-in-law, Eric Linnemeyer; brothers-in-law, Vince Clemens and Howard Hamilton; sisters-in-law, Leah Clark and Paula Burton; niece, Katrina Bentivegna; and great nephew, Booker T. Jackson, III.
Memorials are suggested to Bethany Homes in Minden or to First Lutheran Church in Kearney.
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 19, 2022.