LINCOLN - Roy Rasmussen, 74, of Kearney died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church with the Revs. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Rick Carlson officiating.
Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to Bethany Homes in Minden or to First Lutheran Church in Kearney.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 21, 2022.