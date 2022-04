LINCOLN - Roy Rasmussen, 74, of Kearney died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln.Funeral services will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church with the Revs. Dr. Michelle Holley Carlson and Rick Carlson officiating.Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.Memorials are suggested to Bethany Homes in Minden or to First Lutheran Church in Kearney.Visit osrfh.com to leave condolences.