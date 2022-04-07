KEARNEY - Ruby E. Bentley, 94, of Kearney, formerly of Miller, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Miller Christian Church. The Rev. Dean Pofahl will officiate.
Burial will be prior to services at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Riverdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the Miller Christian Church or the Gideons.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 7, 2022.