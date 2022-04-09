KEARNEY - Ruby E. Bentley, 94, of Kearney, formerly of Miller, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Miller Christian Church. The Rev. Dean Pofahl will officiate.
Burial is 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Riverdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
Ruby was born on April 16, 1927, in Amherst, Neb., to George W. and Hazel A. (Pfeiffer) Roberts. She grew up north of Amherst and would later graduate from Amherst High School with the class of 1944. She then briefly attended Kearney State College before marring Leslie E. Bentley on Oct. 23, 1948. The family made their home near Miller where they farmed for a number of years. She was a member of Miller Christian Church, Kearney Gideons Auxiliary and Miller Senior Citizens. She served on the election board for many years. She taught grade school at Redwing School before marrying Les and then became a full-time homemaker and mother. She loved gardening and raised a large garden every year. Her family enjoyed many of her canned fruits and vegetables, with her home-raised watermelons being a family favorite. Her popcorn balls were always in high demand, especially at Halloween.
Pets and farm animals were very important to Ruby and in her later years she always had a house cat. But the most important things to Ruby were her faith and family. She often attended her children's and grandchildren's school and other events. She taught Bible school for many years, attended ladies Bible studies, and had a deep love for her Savior. One of Ruby's final requests was to have the gospel preached at her funeral. She has passed this love of faith, family and animals onto her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Deanne (Miles) Alton of Lake Mary, Fla., Donna (Ron) Harrop of Longwood, Fla., Jerry (Kelly) Bentley and Randy (Sandi) Bentley, all of Miller, and Marilee (Ron) Mack of Granbury, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister in law, Arlys (Richard) Kleckner.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie; infant daughter, Connie Kay Bentley; and sister, Velma Bentley.
Memorials are suggested to Miller Christian Church or the Gideon's.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 9, 2022.