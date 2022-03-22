TAMPA, Fla. - Ruby Nichols Burt, 86, of Tampa, Fla., formerly of Miller, Neb., died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at her son's home.

Ruby was born on July 31, 1935 to Theodore and Dasie (Runyan) Nichols in Mason City, Neb.

Ruby married Walter 'Gary' Burt in 1957. To this union three children were born, Karen and (Scott) Secor, Jarrel and (Ruth) Burt, and Debbie (Ernie) Alexander.

Ruby grew up around the Miller area and attended Grandview rural school. She graduated from Miller High School with the class of 1953. After graduation, Ruby moved to Denver, Colo. where she met her future husband, Gary. The two then moved to Florida and ran an electrical compny for many years. Ruby was involved in many activities within her community and church. God and family were always in the center of her life. Ruby always had a special way of making others feel accepted and loved. Ruby's contagious laugh would easily fill a room. She was always a pleasure to be around. Ruby was loved by all who had the pleasure of meeting her.

Survivors include her children; brothers, Allen (Peg) Nichols, Larry Nichols, Glenn Nichols, Rodger (Twilla) Nichols, Kenneth (Patsy) Nichols, and Bernard (Janeane) Nichols; sisters Marybelle Burge, Carol (Frank) Rowedder-Sherman; sister-in-law Emma Nichols; along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter 'Gary' Burt; brother Wayne Nichols; brothers-in-law Paul Burge and Ron Rowedder; and sister-in-law Beth Nichols.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 22, 2022.