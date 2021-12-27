OMAHA - Russell Howe, 98, of Omaha, formerly of Kearney, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home in Omaha.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. The Rev. Matt Fowler will officiate and burial will be at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services Thursday at the church .
Memorials may be directed to church or donor's choice.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 27, 2021.