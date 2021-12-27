Menu
Russell Howe
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home
2421 Ave. A
Kearney, NE
OMAHA - Russell Howe, 98, of Omaha, formerly of Kearney, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home in Omaha.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. The Rev. Matt Fowler will officiate and burial will be at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services Thursday at the church .
Memorials may be directed to church or donor's choice.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 27, 2021.

Pam Christiansen
December 27, 2021
So sorry to hear about Russell´s passing. Blessings to you Corene & your family. You did your caring for along time!
Lloyd & Patsy (Freeze) Taber
Family
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results