OMAHA - Russell Howe, 98, of Omaha, formerly of Kearney, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Kearney. The Rev. Matt Fowler will officiate and burial will be at Prairie Center Cemetery at Haven's Chapel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.
Russell Henry Howe was born April 3, 1923, in Weld County, Colo., to Arlow and Stella Duncan Howe. His parents had homesteaded near New Raymer, Colo., in 1919 not far from the "Pawnee Buttes." His father died in 1933 and his mother and her four sons returned to Buffalo County and made their home with grandparents Joseph and Jennie Duncan. He graduated from Pleasanton High School in 1941.
He married C. Corinne Baker on June 11, 1950, at the Methodist church in Ericson. To this union three children were born - Jerry, Susan and Arlene.
They farmed in Buffalo County until the late 1970s when Russ opted to lease the farm ground and devote his time to a lifelong dream of restoring Model A Ford cars. This hobby grew into a business and he remained active in this endeavor until his 85th birthday in 2008. He took great joy in participating in bringing the Classic Car Museum to Kearney.
Russell was a member of the United Methodist Church in Kearney, where he served in numerous capacities. He was a charter member of the Fort Kearney Antique Auto Club and later the Central Nebraska Car Club. Having always been busy "putting things together" he spent many "retirement" hours at the jigsaw puzzle table.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 72 years, Corinne; son, Dr. Jerry Howe and his wife Terri; daughters, Susan Anderson and her husband Loren and Arlene Howe and Brad LaVallee; grandchildren, Dr. Jarett Howe and his wife Vicki, Maggi Howe and Erik Marasco, and Kyle Anderson; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Maison, Stella and Greta; sister-in-law, Nevabelle Howe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James/Jean, Andrew and Clarence; and an infant sister.
Memorials may be directed to the First Methodist Church in Kearney or the donor's choice.
