Russell Tagner
KEARNEY - Russell Edward Tagner, 64, of Kearney, formerly of Holdrege, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at St. John's in Kearney.
A memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Life Church, 2715 W. 39th St., Kearney. Please enter door five and park in the back parking lot. The Rev. Dean Buse will officiate the service.
A private family inurnment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege at a later date.
There will be no visitation or memorial book signing. The family is honoring his wish for cremation.
He was born on July 27, 1957, in White Plains, New York, the only child to Edward C. and Herma M. (Zueckart) Tagner.
Survivors include his dear family friends, Oscar and Sally Lundell of Kearney and their families; his aunt, Jo Anne Zueckart of Morganton, N.C.; cousins, Kim Fox, Karen Tompkins, Keryl Pesce and her husband Craig, Phyllis Frazier and June Frazier.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
