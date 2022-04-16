KEARNEY - Russell Edward Tagner, 64, of Kearney, formerly of Holdrege, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society - St. John's in Kearney.
A memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Life Church at 2715 W. 39th St., Kearney. Please enter door five and park in the back parking lot. The Rev. Dean Buse will officiate the service.
A private family inurnment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege at a later date.
There will be no visitation or memorial book signing; the family is honoring his wish for cremation.
Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of arrangements.
He was born July 27, 1957, in White Plains, New York, the only child to Edward C. and Herma M. (Zueckart) Tagner. In August 1957, he was baptized at the First Lutheran Church in Poughkeepsie, New York. Russell attended and graduated from the James E. Allen Learning Center in New York. Russell moved to Holdrege to be under the guidance of Mosaic on May 5, 1983. He enjoyed working as a cashier at the Corner Nugget from 1983 until September 2017, when he moved to Kearney to be under the guidance of Community Support Network (CSN).
Anyone who talked sports with Russell were amazed at his knowledge of facts concerning every sport. He had an encyclopedic memory of all players, teams, scores, no matter what year you asked about. Also, he had an uncanny ability to predict the winners of any contest correctly. Russell's favorite teams were the New York Mets, New York Giants and the Chicago Bears. He enjoyed watching sports, news, weather, game shows, movies, trivia contests and Judge Judy. He also enjoyed geography, math, coloring, word searches, music of the '70s, the Beatles, Darius Rucker and Credence Clearwater Revival. Russell liked to dance and groove with the beat. With CSN, he visited various places such as museums in Holdrege, Hastings and Lexington, the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum at Ashland, the Omaha Zoo and recently, the Nebraska Cattlemen's Classic.
Above all, Russell loved Jesus. He was a former member of Bethel Lutheran Church and Mount Cavalry Lutheran Church, both in Holdrege, and most recently, New Life Church in Kearney.
Russell had many friends and cared a lot for others. Here are a few things that people who knew Russell had to say about him after his passing. "Just grateful to be able to provide any kind of honor to Russell he deserves. I am so glad to have the opportunity to know him, such a kind and wonderful man."
"Russell was so loved by so many. Thank you for allowing me to work with the sweetest, kindest soul. Russell was like family to so many people. It truly is an honor to be singing for Russell."
"He was a fun guy. It was so fun and an honor to get to know him. I'm sure he is up in Heaven talking to all the sports legends!"
"He lived a great life and was loved by a lot of people."
"Russell is in Heaven with Herma and Ed with a full heart."
"He will be greatly missed by all who loved him."
Russell was preceded in death by his parents; his uncle, Frank Zueckart; and one cousin, Robert Tompkins.
Survivors include his dear family friends, Oscar and Sally Lundell of Kearney and their families; his aunt, Jo Anne Zueckart of Morganton, North Carolina; cousins: Kim Fox; Karen Tompkins; Keryl Pesce and her husband, Craig; Phyllis Frazier; June Frazier; and many friends who were like family at Mosaic and CSN.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 16, 2022.