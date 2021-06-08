Ruth Carlson

Kearney resident, 83

KEARNEY - Ruth (Naomi) Carson, 83, of Kearney, died June 5, 2021, at the Mother Hull Home in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services chapel with the Rev. Steve Shanno officiating.

Burial will follow the service at the Kearney Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services.

--

Ruth was born July 30, 1937, in Gaylord, Kansas to David and Nancy (Campbell) Wolf. They family moved to Lexington, where Ruth grew up and attended school.

Ruth married Robert Carson on July 12, 1955, in Lexington. They moved to Kearney in 1963, and Ruth worked as a C.N.A. at St. Luke's Nursing Home. Ruth helped raise many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed baking, doing jigsaw puzzles, playing bingo, camping, and traveling.

Survivors include her daughters, Debbie and Russ Thacker of Longmont, Colorado, Kerri and Jon Harris of Davenport, Florida, Teresa and Ron Journey of Kearney; sons, Bobby Carson of Kearney, David and Maggie Carson of Kearney; brother, Verlyn and JoAnn Wolf of Boise, Idaho; 15 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, brother, Max Wolf; and granddaughter, Sarah Carson.

Memorials are suggested to the Mother Hull Home.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.