KEARNEY - Ruth (Naomi) Carson, 83, of Kearney died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services chapel with the Rev. Steve Shanno officiating.
Burial will follow the service at the Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to the Mother Hull Home.
Visit hlmkfuneral.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 9, 2021.