KEARNEY - Ruth (Naomi) Carson, 83, of Kearney died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services chapel with the Rev. Steve Shanno officiating.Burial will follow the service at the Kearney Cemetery.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.Memorials are suggested to the Mother Hull Home.Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.