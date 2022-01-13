To Mark and Matt: Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your mother. She was a dear friend and your biggest fan during the time I was privileged to know her. She and your Dad made my experience at Arlington unforgettable and I will always be forever grateful. Our Wednesday night volleyball frays at the city Auditorium expanded our appreciation for their style and grace. Our best wishes to you as this chapter of life ends. We are so sorry. john and Diane Farrand

John and Diane Farrand Friend January 10, 2022