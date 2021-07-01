Ryan Hughes

Lincoln resident, 25

LINCOLN - Ryan M. Hughes, 25, of Lincoln died Saturday, June 26, 2021, in a single vehicle accident.

A private family service will be held on Tuesday, July 6th in Gibbon, NE.

Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon, NE.

Lincoln Family Funeral Care in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements.

--

He was born Nov. 18, 1995 in Norfolk, to parents, Mike and Diane Hughes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Visit lincolnffc.com to leave condolences.