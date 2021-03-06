OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Sally Jo (Swartz) Traudt, 85, of Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Hastings, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Advent at Overland Park.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Monday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney followed by a graveside service at Republican City Cemetery.
Sally was born April 19, 1935, in Fairmont to Orbra and Margaret (Sandall) Swartz. She received her education from York High School graduating with the class of 1951.
On Aug. 12, 1951, Sally married LeRoy Traudt in Lushton. The couple made their home in Sutton, and later Hastings, where she was employed at the Nebraska Bookstore at Hastings College. Sally also taught swimming lessons through the American Red Cross, as well as tax preparation for several years. After retirement, they moved to Republican City.
Sally was an avid bowler and enjoyed hunting, fishing and knitting.
Survivors include her sons, Richard (Jeanette) Traudt of Parker, Colorado, and Larry (Kathy) Traudt of Lenexa, Kansas; daughter, Teresa (Gale) Boettcher of Hastings; sisters, Betty Thompson of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Beatrice (Don) Norquest of York; seven grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Sally Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy Traudt; and great-grandson, Evan.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Visit osrfh.com
to leave condolences.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 6, 2021.