Sandra 'Sandie' Ashman

Kearney resident, 77

KEARNEY - Sandra Eldene 'Sandie' Ashman, 77, of Kearney died Jan. 31, 2022, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

A Mass and celebration of life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with a Rosary prior to the mass at 9:30 a.m.

Sandie was Born Oct. 18, 1944, in Valentine, Neb. to John and Doris (Lord) Cronin.

Sandie married Richard "Dick" Ashman on June 3rd, 1967. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her two children, Mark Ashman of Orlando, Fla. and Nicole Ashman of Kearney; siblings, Glenn Cronin of Omaha, Christine Griffith of Baton Rouge, La., and Debi of Auburn; and two grandchildren.