Sandra McClintic

Holbrook resident, 66

HOLBROOK - Sandra Rose McClintic, 66, of Holbrook died peacefully at home on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

Viewing and visitation will be Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at Wenburg Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St. in Arapahoe.

Graveside service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell with Rev. James Moshier, officiating.

Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements.

Visit wenburgfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.