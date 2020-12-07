Menu
Sandra Richardson
FUNERAL HOME
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home - Lexington
106 West 8th Street
Lexington, NE
COZAD - Sandra Lynn Richardson, 68, of Cozad, formerly of Gothenburg and Lexington, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Emerald Nursing Home in Cozad.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. James Morton officiating. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Sandra was born Jan. 18, 1952, in Redwood, California, to Clifford James and Ramona (Brown) Richardson.
Survivors include two sisters, Sue Sanchez and Sherry Grippin, both of Dodge City, Kansas.
Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss your phone calls Sandy, but now you’ll be with mommy & daddy. Love you Sandy
Sue Sanchez
Family
December 8, 2020
