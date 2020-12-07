COZAD - Sandra Lynn Richardson, 68, of Cozad, formerly of Gothenburg and Lexington, died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Emerald Nursing Home in Cozad.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with the Rev. James Morton officiating. Interment will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Sandra was born Jan. 18, 1952, in Redwood, California, to Clifford James and Ramona (Brown) Richardson.

Survivors include two sisters, Sue Sanchez and Sherry Grippin, both of Dodge City, Kansas.

Published by Kearney Hub on Dec. 7, 2020.