Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Kearney Hub
Kearney Hub Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandy Rose McClintic
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
652 Main St.
Arapahoe, NE
HOLBROOK - Sandy Rose (Giles) McClintic, 66, died at her home in Holbrook with her family by her side early Sunday, June 20, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
A public visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell with Rev. James Moshier officiating.
Sandy was born Oct. 27, 1954, in Ord, the daughter of Harold and Margaret Giles.
On April 27, 1973, she married Harold "Shorty" McClintic.
Survivors include her husband Harold of Holbrook; daughters, Megan Soncksen of Arapahoe and Andrea McClintic of Elwood; sister Sherry Gidley of Ord; brother Bill Giles of Camden, Michigan; and three grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
652 Main St., Arapahoe, NE
Jun
23
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
Maxwell, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wenburg Funeral Home - Arapahoe.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am very sorry to learn of Sandy´s passing. I always enjoyed visiting with her when she lived in Arcadia. I pray God´s peace and blessings upon Shorty and all of their family.
Rolen Sell
Friend
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results