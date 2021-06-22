HOLBROOK - Sandy Rose (Giles) McClintic, 66, died at her home in Holbrook with her family by her side early Sunday, June 20, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

A public visitation will be 4-6 p.m. today at Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell with Rev. James Moshier officiating.

Sandy was born Oct. 27, 1954, in Ord, the daughter of Harold and Margaret Giles.

On April 27, 1973, she married Harold "Shorty" McClintic.

Survivors include her husband Harold of Holbrook; daughters, Megan Soncksen of Arapahoe and Andrea McClintic of Elwood; sister Sherry Gidley of Ord; brother Bill Giles of Camden, Michigan; and three grandchildren.

Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 22, 2021.