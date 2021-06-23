Sandy McClintic

Holbrook resident, 66

HOLBROOK - Sandy Rose (Giles) McClintic, 66, died at her home in Holbrook with her family by her side early Sunday, June 20, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

A public visitation will be held today from 4-6 p.m. at Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe.

Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell with Rev. James Moshier.

Wenburg Funeral Home of Arapahoe is in charge of the arrangements.

Sandy was born Oct. 27, 1954, in Ord, daughter of Harold and Margaret Giles.

On April 27, 1973, she married Harold, "Shorty" McClintic.

Survivors include her husband, Harold of Holbrook; daughter's, Megan Soncksen of Arapahoe, and Andrea McClintic of Elwood; her sister, Sherry Gidley of Ord, brother, Bill Giles of Camden, Michigan; two grandsons; and one granddaughter.