AXTELL - Sarah Sophia Kennedy, 34, of Axtell died Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Cremation services are taking place. A gathering to celebrate her life will be announced later this spring.

Hutchins Funeral Home of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.

She was born Dec. 25, 1986, at Seattle, Washington, to John Kennedy and Candy (Prichard) Kennedy-Goergen.

Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 5, 2021.