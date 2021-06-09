Menu
Scott Bliss
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021

Scott Bliss

Macy resident, 62

MACY - Scott R. Bliss, 62, of Macy, formerly of Kearney, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home from cancer.

Services will be noon Thursday at the Macy Community Center in Macy.

Following the service he will be buried in the VA Cemetery with military rights.

Munderlough Funeral Home in Pender is in charge of arrangements.

Scott was born Jan. 14, 1959, in Winnebago. He was adopted by Rod and Genny Bliss on March 17, 1960.

In June 1980 he married Coleen Decora. They later divorced.

Survivors include his daughters, Danielle and Rochelle; sister, Shelley Lammers, and three grandchildren.


Published by Kearney Hub on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Service
12:00p.m.
Macy Community Center
Macy, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Shelley and Scott's family, I was so sad to hear about Scott's cancer and his passing. My brother and I grew up a couple of houses from Shelley and Scott and have many happy memories of them. God's blessings to his family.
Karen J Helleberg
Friend
June 10, 2021
Rest in Peace Scott. Semper Fi
Gary and Linda Thomas
June 10, 2021
So very sorry to here of Scott´s cancer and passing. He was a neighborhood friend growing up. He was Always so kind and had such a warm smile. Rest In Peace Scott, sincere sympathy to your family and friends.
Janna Trew Wiederspan
School
June 9, 2021
Shelley and family, Thinking of you all and sending prayers and big higsy
Coleen Towery
Friend
June 9, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Scott's family. I went to high school with him. Very nice guy...
Janelle Scheetz Beatty
Friend
June 9, 2021
Sorry to here of Scott's passing
Craig and Pam Thomas
June 9, 2021
