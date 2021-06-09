Scott Bliss

Macy resident, 62

MACY - Scott R. Bliss, 62, of Macy, formerly of Kearney, died Sunday, June 6, 2021, at his home from cancer.

Services will be noon Thursday at the Macy Community Center in Macy.

Following the service he will be buried in the VA Cemetery with military rights.

Munderlough Funeral Home in Pender is in charge of arrangements.

Scott was born Jan. 14, 1959, in Winnebago. He was adopted by Rod and Genny Bliss on March 17, 1960.

In June 1980 he married Coleen Decora. They later divorced.

Survivors include his daughters, Danielle and Rochelle; sister, Shelley Lammers, and three grandchildren.