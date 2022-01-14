Norton, Kansas - Scott J. Buck, 63, formerly of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

Scott's life will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20, 2022, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Plumer-Gobbler Funeral Home in Norton and All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island are in charge of arrangements.

Scott J. Buck was born Nov. 28, 1958, to Rosemarie and CJ Buck.

In 2015, he married Shannon Buck.

Survivors include his wife, Shannon; daughter, Sarah Buck; sister, Sue Geis Bordogna; stepchildren, Sydney Thomas and Derrick Brown; and one granddaughter.



Published by Kearney Hub on Jan. 14, 2022.