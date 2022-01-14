Norton, Kansas - Scott J. Buck, 63, formerly of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Scott's life will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20, 2022, at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Plumer-Gobbler Funeral Home in Norton and All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island are in charge of arrangements. Scott J. Buck was born Nov. 28, 1958, to Rosemarie and CJ Buck. In 2015, he married Shannon Buck. Survivors include his wife, Shannon; daughter, Sarah Buck; sister, Sue Geis Bordogna; stepchildren, Sydney Thomas and Derrick Brown; and one granddaughter.
I worked with Scott at Midtown Holiday Inn where he was a cook during our early years in high school. Always a great guy to work with. Prayers being sent to his family.
Brenda Fugitt (Anderson)
January 13, 2022
Scott was an awesome guy. He was our salesman for Willman's Bottle Market. Great service and friendship Always. RIP Scott you deserve peace and no pain. Thank You for your service.
Hugs and prayers
Linda Willman
Linda Willman
Work
January 13, 2022
Scott was our neighbor when he lived on Holcomb St. in Grand Island, NE. We always enjoyed visiting with him. He will be missed. Sorry for your loss.
Dale & Angie Wilson
Friend
January 13, 2022
To Scott Buck's families, Scott was a great guy and will be dearly missed! I am sooooo very sorry for your loss, sending lots of prayers/Hugs to all of you!!!