OMAHA - Scott Elliott Howitt, 63, of Omaha died peacefully Sunday, March 14, 2021, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
He was born in Stromsburg on Feb. 1, 1958, the first son of Norma and Doyle Howitt. Scott was raised in Kearney and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Scott began his radio and media career in Kearney at the age of 14, and had a successful career in broadcasting that took him and his family to Lincoln, Omaha, Mobile, and ultimately Phoenix. He received accolades and awards from the broadcast media industry, including awards from Billboard Magazine. Scott was a creative and tireless professional whose path evolved as opportunity presented itself. He rose through the ranks in broadcast as a disc jockey, radio host and programmer. He eventually left to start his own market research firm that recently expanded into media and campaign management. Scott's most important job was always as a loving husband, father, son and brother, which he committed all of his boundless energy to.
He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who came in contact with him especially his devoted and adoring wife, Michele; his children, Taylor, Chynna and her fiancé Luis, and Connor; his stepdaughter Anna; father Doyle; brother Blake and wife Cheryl; and his niece Catie; along with countless friends and colleagues.
While his passing leaves an absence in all of our hearts, we will carry on his legacy and love of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Donations can be made in his name to the Food Bank for the Heartland, World Wildlife Fund and American Cancer Society
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 20, 2021.