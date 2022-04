CHANDLER, Ariz. - Scott A. Roeder, 62, of Chandler, Arizona, died Nov. 20, 2020, at Chandler.

Celebration of life services will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 20 at the Harmon Park Activity Center in Kearney, Nebraska. Masks are recommended.

Memorials, for future designation, may be directed to Sandy McClellen, 908 E. 35th St., Kearney, NE 68847.

