ANSLEY - Donald "Scott" Williams of Ansley, formerly of Riverdale, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with the Rev. Dean Pofahl officiating.
Burial will be in Riverdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. today with the family greeting 5-7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
--
Donald Scott Williams was born May 1, 1966, in Kearney to Donald Murven and Margaret Ann (Ehresman) Williams of Miller.
Scott spent school days at Riverdale and Kearney, graduating in 1984 from Kearney High. He enjoyed playing baseball for Riverdale. He learned mechanics by working on cars with his dad and loved hunting and fishing.
As a young man, he worked for several ranchers in the Valentine area and credits his Grandpa Ehresman for the love of cattle. Scott also enjoyed team roping and had a few horses of his own.
After leaving the Sandhills he worked for the Laddie Olson Farm in the Round Valley area near Sargent. Scott met the love of his life, Barb Haskell, in 2005. They shared their time together in Ansley for the past 18 years.
He worked for Orscheln's, Tumbleweed Café as a cook, and for the last 20 years as a welder at Fiorelli Welding to the time of his passing in Broken Bow.
His love of hunting continued throughout his life getting his trophy deer in his stepdad's pasture. In March 2022, he was declared cancer-free and was enjoying feeling good and looking forward to working on his tractor and worrying about his garden plot and sowing grass seed on the lawn.
Survivors include his significant other, Barb Haskell of Ansley; mother, Margaret Ehresman-Williams (Marvin) Olson of Berwyn; sisters, Tammy (James) Gutierrez of Albuquerque, N.M., and Tracy (Eugene) Heathers of Champion; brother, Chris Williams of Berwyn; stepbrothers, Brian (Barbara) Olson of Pleasanton and Brent Olson of Lolo Hot Springs, Mont., several nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, Don Williams; grandparents, Ross and Hazel Ehresman and Mervin and Ruth Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Raymond Hazzard.
Memorials are suggested to Ansley EMT Rescue Unit.
Visit govierbrothers.com
to sign the online guestbook.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 14, 2022.