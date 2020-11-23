OMAHA - Shannon Lea (Steinhauser) Sis, 56, of Axtell died Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell with the Rev. Gale Dorn officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's Facebook page.

Interment will be held following services at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Axtell.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell. Face coverings are required. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of the arrangements.

Shannon was born Aug. 17, 1964, in Stuart to Jerry and Sharon (Addison) Steinhauser.

Shannon married Shannon C. Sis on July 22, 1995, in Stuart.

Survivors include her husband, Shannon of Axtell; son, Parker Sis of Axtell; parents, Jerry and Sharon Steinhauser of Stuart; brothers, Scott Steinhauser of Ainsworth, Dana Steinhauser of Stuart, and Jared Steinhauser of Overland Park, Kansas; sister, Lisa Steinhauser of Overland Park, Kansas.



Published by Kearney Hub on Nov. 23, 2020.