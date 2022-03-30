Sharilyn 'Shari' Hartman

Kearney resident, 75

KEANREY - Sharilyn 'Shari' F. Hartman, 75, of Kearney died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with the Rev. John Rasmussen officiating.

Inurnment will follow at the Kearney Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney are in charge of arrangements.