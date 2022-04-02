KEARNEY - Sharilyn 'Shari' F. Hartman, 75, of Kearney died Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with the Rev. John Rasmussen officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney are in charge of arrangements.
--
Sharilyn (Shari) Faye Hartman was born Oct. 11, 1946, in Kearney to Martin and Faye (Larson) Kahle. She grew up on their farm south of Kearney and attended Kenwood Elementary and Kearney High School, graduating with the class of 1964. Shari was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and became an organ and tissue donor with Live On Nebraska upon her death. After high school, while attending nurses training at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, she met Jerry.
She married Jerry L. Hartman on Sept. 2, 1967, at Zion Lutheran Church in Kearney. In early years of their marriage, Shari moved with Jerry, following him in his work and living in Omaha, Lincoln, Fremont and Kearney. In 1970, Shari gave birth to their daughter Rebecca "Becky" and in 1972 they made their home south of Kearney. In 1975, Shari and Jerry had their second daughter, Allison. Much to her daughters' amazement and annoyance, Shari sewed all of their clothes. She was an excellent seamstress and an amazing homemaker. She often had a large garden and was always freezing and canning to be sure her family was fed.
Survivors include daughter Becky (Aaron) Axtell of Minden and their children Ashleigh (Kyle Jauken) Axtell, Austin Axtell, Mitchell Axtell and Matthew Axtell; daughter Allison (Patrick) Quiroz of Exeter, Calif., and their children, Kassandra Quiroz, Theodore Quiroz, Luke Quiroz and Owen Quiroz; sister, LaNita (David) Wilke of Kearney; and brothers Alton (Cathy) Kahle, also of Kearney, and Ron (Judy) Kahle of Texas; brother-in-law Larry (Lorretta) Hartman of Hickman; along with nieces and nephews.
Shari was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jerry; infant daughter Catherine; and niece Amanda Johnson.
Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Kearney Hub on Apr. 2, 2022.