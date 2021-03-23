Menu
Sharla Mae Kaelin
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
BROKEN BOW - Sharla Mae Kaelin, 82, of Broken Bow died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Brookstone View in Broken Bow with family by her side.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Kathy Salts PMA officiating. The service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
Burial will be at a later date at the Broken Bow Cemetery.
Sharla was born Dec. 4, 1938, in Callaway to Lloyd and Martha (Adams) Empfield.
Sharla married Charles "Charlie" Richard Kaelin on July 28, 1957. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Charles "Rick" of O'Fallon, Missouri, Brad of Broken Bow and Mark of Broken Bow; sisters, Marilyn Waldron of Lincoln and Marthalene Parks of North Platte; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published by Kearney Hub on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Mar
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sharla was a very kind and giving lady. I have have known her for years since I lived around the corner on the gravel road from her. She and Charlie were good people. She will be missed by so many people.
Mike & Virginia Newman
Friend
March 27, 2021
Loved Sharla! What a Wonderful Person. Hugs and Prayers
Steve & Holly Payne
March 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Played a lot of cards with her.
Sandra Eggleston
March 25, 2021
Sharla will be missed by anyone she ever met. Such lovely and friendly lady. May your wonderful memories bring you comfort and peace.
Amy Tharp
March 25, 2021
Great memories of fun with sharla, and her patience putting up with Tami and and I.Had some good times ,We'll be missed.Hugs to all the family .
Kina Brockley
Friend
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss, hugs and prayers.
Connie White
March 24, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about the loss of Sharla! You all are in our prayers!
Kyle and Buffy Kugler
March 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sharla and I go back a long way. We had lots of fun memories and will miss her. Our sympathy to all the family!
Jr and Janet Clay
Friend
March 24, 2021
Sharla was a great lady, loved visiting with her. Our thoughts and prays are with you and your family.
Carla & Chuck Davis
Friend
March 24, 2021
Sorry to hear of her passing, she was a nice lady. My prayers for the family.














Sandra Goodwater
Friend
March 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patrick Horn
Friend
March 23, 2021
Want to extend our condolences to all of Sharla´s family members. Very nice person and my classmate.
Richard and Terry Waldron
March 23, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss and we will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Tom & Sharon Roberts
Friend
March 22, 2021
Alice & Jerome Lucas
Coworker
March 22, 2021
As a young boy Sharla was a wonderful aunt to have. Always had fun at her home. My family's condolences to Sharla's large circle of family and friends.
Darren Parks
Family
March 22, 2021
Sharla will be greatly missed. She always went out of her way to make people comfortable. My condolences to the family. RIP Aunt Sharla
David Parks
March 22, 2021
My deepest sympathies to you all. Sharla will be missed by many. She had such a lovely smile and sense of humor.
Peggy Jensen
Family
March 22, 2021
