BROKEN BOW - Sharla Mae Kaelin, 82, of Broken Bow died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the Brookstone View in Broken Bow with family by her side.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Kathy Salts PMA officiating. The service will be livestreamed at govierbrothers.com.
Burial will be at a later date at the Broken Bow Cemetery.
Sharla was born Dec. 4, 1938, in Callaway to Lloyd and Martha (Adams) Empfield.
Sharla married Charles "Charlie" Richard Kaelin on July 28, 1957. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons, Charles "Rick" of O'Fallon, Missouri, Brad of Broken Bow and Mark of Broken Bow; sisters, Marilyn Waldron of Lincoln and Marthalene Parks of North Platte; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
